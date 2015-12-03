Muller demanding success beyond Guardiola reign

Thomas Muller believes Bayern Munich's current Bundesliga dominance does not mean the club will be void of criticism if they fail to replicate their performances when Pep Guardiola eventually leaves the Bavarian club.

The Germany attacker admits he is a fan of the team's style of play under their Spanish coach, with Bayern already eight points clear at the summit after 14 matches.

Guardiola has frequently been linked to Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season and Muller, 26, hopes the team will continue to capitalise on their supremacy if the former Barcelona coach does exit the Allianz Arena.

"At the moment it just feels great. We have lots of fun in the team, but as well with the coaching staff and the coach," he said.

"If we would watch our games after we played them, it probably would be nice watching it.

"Of course you look at some scenes but you don’t watch the whole 90 minutes again. It is fun on the pitch. It is fun with our fans.

"I can understand if Pep sees it similar. But at a club like FC Bayern that won’t help us afterwards, if we can't go on like this without him.

"Otherwise in two months you journalists stand in front of me and you won't say: 'I liked your style of playing and because of that I don’t ask critical questions.'"

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini remains under pressure to secure silverware at the Etihad Stadium despite signing a contract extension until 2017 in August.