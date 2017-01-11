Muller frustrated with Bayern role

Thomas Muller has admitted he is not happy with his situation at Bayern Munich, but the attacker is adamant he will always put the team's interests first.

The Germany international endured a difficult first half the season, in which he scored just once in 13 Bundesliga outings.

Muller had to stay on the bench for the full 90 minutes in Bayern's win over RB Leipzig before the mid-season break and he has acknowledged watching on from the sidelines was a frustrating experience.

"The last game against Leipzig was not ideal for me on a personal level because I did not play," Muller told Sport Bild.

"There was more space than in previous games and it was a game where I could have enjoyed myself.

"So I was obviously not watching on from the bench with a smile on my face.

"There will be situations where players will have to settle for a place on the bench in important games. But we have to deal with it as a team.

"The team spirit is key and we should all put the team ahead of our own egos. That is the case for me as much as for the other players."