Muller: Germany need more strikers like Gomez

Thomas Muller believes Germany need more options up front, insisting they cannot rely solely on Mario Gomez.

The world champions have historically been able to call on prolific goalscorers like Gerd Muller, Jurgen Klinsmann and Miroslav Klose, but Bayern Munich forward Mullers believes they now have a shortage of out-and-out strikers.

Gomez was Germany's sole recognised striker at Euro 2016 and he has not made the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Norway due to injury, leading team mate Muller to query the lack of strikers.

"Of course, we have few options in this central position," he told Bild. "It's been known for some that this is a fundamental problem in Germany, because there's not a lot of choice."

"Mario Gotze has already done very well. But in the course of a game it would be nice if you could call on a beefier option. There's only Mario Gomez."

Muller has, though, been able to identify a possible cause for this reduction in the number of centre forwards, citing Spain's success without a true number nine as a contributing factor.

"In recent years it was that the footballing and technical elements were very much in mind," he continued. "In positions where these properties are required, we have an oversupply.

"It was thought that we must go in the Spanish direction. One can see, however, that it is necessary to have the penalty area striker variant."