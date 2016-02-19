Muller: I had other offers before signing new Bayern deal

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has revealed that he turned down offers from elsewhere before committing his future to the Bundesliga champions.

Muller was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, but the Germany forward then ended any speculation by signing a new long-term deal at the Allianz Arena in December.

"Yes, there were offers from other clubs," Muller told AZ.

"But when you look at the sporting aspect, Bayern are among Europe's best three clubs together with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

"The English clubs obviously have a lot of money, but it remains to be seen whether they can return to the European top.

"It was an easy decision to sign a contract renewal from a footballing point of view."

Muller has scored 22 goals in 30 appearances for Bayern this season.