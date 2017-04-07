Muller, Neuer ruled out of Bayern's clash with Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich duo Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer have been ruled out of Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Forward Muller has been suffering with an ankle problem and sat out the 1-0 defeat to Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Neuer, meanwhile, has not featured for Bayern since March 19 after undergoing surgery on a foot problem.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that neither will be risked for the meeting with Dortmund at the Allianz Arena but he remains hopeful that they could return for the Champions League quarter-final first leg with Real Madrid next week.

"It's too soon for Manuel Neuer - we don't want to take any risks," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"But he and Thomas Muller will both be fit for Real Madrid."

There were concerns that Robert Lewandowski could also miss the match after he was pictured holding his right hamstring during a training session.

Ancelotti, however, says both the Poland international and centre-back Jerome Boateng will be available as he looks to field the strongest side at his disposal.

"We need the best line-up. There will be no rotation," he said.

"Lewandowski is in good shape. Everything is okay.

"Boateng will play because he is fresh. Whoever starts alongside him, I will decide tomorrow."