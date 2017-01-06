Muller unsurprised by Guardiola's City battle

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller is unsurprised to see former coach Pep Guardiola's Manchester City not dominating the Premier League.

In his first season in England, Guardiola finds his team fourth in the table and seven points behind leaders Chelsea through 20 games.

Muller, who played under the Spaniard at Bayern Munich, said it again showed how tough the Premier League was.

"The Premier League is very difficult with many strong teams. It's not easy to win against every team. You have a lot of games in England," he told FCB.tv.

"It's the first year of Pep being at Manchester City, and there are many factors which make the task difficult for him.

"For me, it's not a big surprise that there aren't any clear start-to-finish winners of the title."

Bayern, who are top of the Bundesliga, resume their season at Freiburg on January 20.