Muller wants Bayern to be 'horny' at Benfica

Thomas Muller believes Bayern Munich need to be "horny" in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica.

Arturo Vidal gave Pep Guardiola's men an early first-leg advantage at the Allianz Arena but the Bundesliga champions were unable to do any further damage against their disciplined opponents.

Bayern travel to Portugal for the return clash next week and Muller had a novel way of describing the improvements he wants to see.

"We did not have as many chances as we would have liked and the few [we had] we did not use," he told reporters.

"We would like [to have] scored a second goal, but we go with a good result to the second leg. For the second leg, we need [to be] a little more... horny and esprit."

The Germany international added: "It is a good, decent result. But, of course, the tie is not yet decided.

"It will be an exciting return leg, for all spectators and us players.

"It has been seen that Benfica are rightly in the quarter-finals. They caused us trouble. They know what they are doing."