Munir targets Champions League qualification at Valencia

Munir El Haddadi is confident he can help Valencia qualify for the Champions League.

Barcelona youngster Munir sealed a loan switch to Los Che as part of the deal that took Paco Alcacer to Camp Nou.

The 21-year-old forward, who was behind Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in the pecking order at Barca, confirmed Celta Vigo were also interested, but felt Valencia are better equipped to satisfy his lofty ambitions.

"The target this season is the Champions League and I believe we can do it," he told a news conference.

"Celta were interested in me but I told them that I would be joining Valencia - as soon as I knew of their interest I wanted to come here.

"I have come here to score goals and I have no doubt this will be a successful season for us."

Munir has 10 goals in 45 first-team appearances for Barcelona, although he has only started 15 LaLiga matches.

He is in line to make his Valencia debut in Sunday's home match against Real Betis.