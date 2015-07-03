Murillo joins Inter, as Kuzmanovic and Obi depart

Inter have completed the signing of Colombia defender Jeison Murillo, while Zdravko Kuzmanovic and Joel Obi have joined Basel and Torino respectively.

Murillo joins from Granada on a five-year contract after a two-season spell with the Spanish club.

The 23-year-old joins Geoffrey Kondogbia and Miranda in moving to San Siro during the close-season, while Barcelona full-back Martin Montoya is expected to join on loan.

"Jeison Murillo has determination and talent. He's a quality young player, we are pleased to announce his arrival," president Erick Thohir said.

"Roberto Mancini will get the best out of him and the fans will love his never-say-die attitude."

Murillo signs on after representing Colombia at the Copa America, where he was involved in an incident with Neymar in the group stages that saw the Brazil captain suspended for the rest of the tournament.

While Murillo joins, Kuzmanovic has left for Swiss champions Basel after the Serbian midfielder struggled to nail down a regular starting berth during his three years at the club.

Obi has risen through the ranks with Inter and won the Coppa Italia in 2011. He has now opted for a new challenge with fellow Serie A side Torino.