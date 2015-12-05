Murray hails Bournemouth's 'perfect game-plan'

AFC Bournemouth match-winner Glenn Murray feels his team had the perfect game-plan in their shock 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Eddie Howe's men moved out of the bottom three with the victory, which came courtesy of the former Crystal Palace striker's header seven minutes from time – just 99 seconds after he had been brought off the substitutes' bench.

Murray was delighted with Bournemouth's performance and felt they had an ideal strategy to pick up a win over the Premier League champions.

"I thought it was the perfect game-plan," he said to Sky Sports. "We were fantastic, especially in the first half.

"I felt we lost our way a bit early [in the] second half and Chelsea put some pressure on, which is something you expect here. But we saw it out and nicked the goal to thankfully get a much-needed three points.

"It is a vital victory but more importantly it is a big three points. The longer the boys are spending in the division, the more confident we are becoming about our gameplan.

"The guys did great until I came on and I think they controlled the game at times. I just got on and got the crowning glory luckily.

"You have always got to fancy your chances, 0-0 away to Chelsea late on I think they are more nervous than we are. We come here and I don't think we expect anything out of these games so we have done great.

"Especially over the last four games – starting with the Newcastle game that we lost - we have controlled large chunks of them and that is down to our persistence."

When asked if he was offside for his winning goal, Murray replied: "I didn't feel like I was but it doesn't matter now."