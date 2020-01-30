Murray still has role to play but Brighton bell tolls for Bong

Brighton boss Graham Potter has poured cold water on suggestions veteran striker Glenn Murray could leave before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Murray has been reduced to a bit-part role under Potter this season and has been linked with a move away from the south coast.

But Potter insists the 36-year-old, who has scored 110 goals in two spells with the Seagulls, still has an important role to play.

“I’ve always said he’s important on and off the pitch,” said Potter. “He’s played a role in what we’ve achieved, although he would like to play more which is understandable.

“But I’m pretty sure over the next games and weeks that he will play his part.

“I’m continually speaking to the player, he’s a top professional, that’s always been our relationship and I’m really happy with him.”

One player poised to leave the Amex Stadium is defender Gaetan Bong, who is in talks with Nottingham Forest.

Bong, 31, has not appeared in the Premier League since October and will be out of contract at the end of the season.

When pressed, Potter admitted the full-back is having a medical at Forest and added: “Nothing is confirmed and we are not at that stage where we can announce anything.

“If and when something does happen, we can speak about it then.”

Potter also played down reports the club are attempting to end Alexis Mac Allister’s loan spell and bring him to Sussex.

The 21-year-old midfielder signed for Brighton from Argentinos Juniors last January but stayed in Argentina on loan, and is now impressing on a season-long loan with Boca Juniors.

Potter said: “It’s just speculation. It would be unfair for me to speak about a player that’s not played for us.

“He’s at Boca Juniors at the moment and I wouldn’t want to disrespect anyone by talking about a player that’s not with us.

“Have I had any contact with him? No, not so much.”