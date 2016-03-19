Musonda: I rejected Barcelona for Chelsea

Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda - currently on loan at Real Betis - has revealed that he turned down the chance to join Barcelona in 2012 in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old left the Anderlecht academy at 16 to continue his career elsewhere and Chelsea's decision to also snap up his brothers Lamisha and Tika eventually convinced him to join the Premier League side.

"It is true that I rejected Barcelona because Chelsea also agreed to sign my brothers," Musonda told Marca.

"At the time, it was very important for the family that we all joined the same club. We wanted to stick together.

"Barcelona are among the best in the world, but it was important for me to have my family with me.

"Visiting La Masia was very impressive. It was a great experience that motivated me to keep working very hard. I was introduced to Pep Guardiola. It was a great visit."

Musonda has impressed in La Liga since joining Betis on loan in the January transfer window, scoring once in seven games.

"My favourite player in La Liga? Me. I like the way I play," he added.

"I really liked Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United when I was young. He was an idol for me. But I am now doing my own thing and enjoying myself.

"Of course, I also look at other players to improve my own game. I enjoy watching players who are enjoying themselves on the pitch, like Neymar and Lionel Messi. I can identify myself with players like them."