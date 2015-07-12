Mustafi flattered by Real interest but committed to Valencia

Shkodran Mustafi is flattered by reported interest from Real Madrid, but insists his primary focus is on helping Valencia achieve their goals.

Mustafi signed for Valencia from Sampdoria in August 2014 after winning the World Cup with Germany in Brazil.

The centre-back impressed during his first season in Spain, making 33 appearances as Valencia finished fourth to secure a return to the UEFA Champions League.

His performances have led to claims that Liga rivals Real are pondering a move, with the player's agent stating last month that the capital club and champions Barcelona were monitoring his situation.

Mustafi, though, is refusing to be distracted by speculation.

"I think [interest] from another club is an honour. It proves that you played well and if the offer comes from Real Madrid, a club everybody knows, you can be proud," he told SPOX.com.

"But I don't look too far into the future because I am focused on my tasks at hand ... that is how I accomplish my goals. I don't waste time on such things."

Mustafi is keen to push on in his second season with Valencia, with his immediate focus on securing qualification for the group stages of the Champions League.

"First we have to qualify [for the Champions League]. We were fourth in La Liga so we first have to qualify and I think that will be hard. But the project intrigued me from the beginning. I wouldn't have gone there if that was not the case," he added.

"Playing with a lot of young players, we were the youngest team in La Liga and got to fourth place. Against the big teams, except Barcelona, we won at least four points and I think we developed as a team.

"This project we started in Valencia will pay off, it already has and I think it will in the future as well."