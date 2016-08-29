Mustafi: Ozil convinced me to join Arsenal

While he did not need much convincing, Shkodran Mustafi revealed he sought feedback from Arsenal star Mesut Ozil ahead of his move to the Emirates Stadium.

Mustafi will be confirmed as an Arsenal player this week after manager Arsene Wenger announced only paperwork had to be finalised for the Germany international to complete his transfer from LaLiga side Valencia.

And as the 24-year-old former Everton centre-back closes in on a switch to London, where he will be play alongside fellow German defender Per Mertesacker, he said countryman Ozil helped persuade him to sign for Arsenal.

"I did not see Per for a long time because he quit international football but I talked to Mesut," Mustafi told Sky Sports Germany.

"He told me everything I wanted to know. Everything was positive, so I was convinced very fast. It did not take much.

"I have always loved Arsenal, I like how they play here, it is not typical English.

"The game here is more like in Spain and with the German national team, keeping the ball on the grass, so it was easy to convince me."