Mustafi talks up Arsenal belief

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi lauded his team's belief and feels they can challenge for the Premier League title.

Arsene Wenger's team recorded a thrilling 2-1 win over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, as Alexis Sanchez struck with a dramatic late penalty.

Andre Gray had equalised for the visitors with a spot-kick of his own in the 93rd minute, with Mustafi having opened the scoring.

Mustafi said he could see the belief in his team-mates, who are eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

"As Arsenal you want to go for it and you look in the eyes and see that no-one gives up until the last second," the Germany international told UK newspapers.

"It shows how much belief we have in ourselves and that we are going to go for it.

''[The win] is important for us even if you don't look at the other results.

"Playing at home to Burnley, you want to take the three points and if you want to stay up there it is something you have to do and that is what we did."

Arsenal, who had Granit Xhaka sent off in the second half, visit Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday.