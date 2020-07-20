Shkodran Mustafi News and Features
Date of birth: April 17, 1992
Instagram: @shkodranmustafi
Club(s): Everton, Sampdoria, Valencia, Arsenal, Schalke
Country: Germany
Signing fee: Free
Rose through the youth ranks at first Hamburg and then Everton, where he made one appearance before a transfer to Sampdoria. The centre-back then spent two years in Italy prior to a move to Spain with Valencia. Missed Arsenal’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea in 2017 through illness and was an unused substitute in their Europa League final loss to Chelsea in 2019. Terminating his Arsenal contract at the beginning of 2021, Mustafi moved to Schalke. A member of the Germany squad which won the 2014 World Cup and 2017 Confederations Cup.
