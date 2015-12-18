Mutu: Mourinho can't handle players – he's only looking after himself

Talking about a wide range of subjects to FourFourTwo, the former Juventus attacker criticised the Portuguese tactician and questioned his priorities.

The 75-cap international said: "Mourinho does not know how to work with players. He’s only looking after himself – that’s what is most important to him.

"Players’ feelings do not enter his head. As long as he’s happy and in control, all is good for him. It didn’t matter how big the player; he still had to be in control."

The Romanian striker went on to discuss his heroes growing up, his time playing in Serie A and about turning down a move to Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old said: "Turning down Real Madrid is something I can’t get out of my mind. I was playing really well for Fiorentina, Madrid came in for me, but I said no before we even got to talking. After everything that had happened, I was so happy in Florence. But I still think about it now: what if?"

