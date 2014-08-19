My Barca dream has come true, says Suarez

The 27-year-old forward moved from Liverpool for a fee of £75 million - confirmed by Barcelona on Tuesday - last month as the Liga outfit look to bounce back from a season that saw them fail to win a major trophy.

Suarez bagged 31 Premier League goals in 33 appearances for Liverpool last term but is ineligible to feature for Barcelona in a competitive match until late October after being banned for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.

If the Uruguay man's debut was not anticipated enough, it could come in a Clasico against Real Madrid - an occasion Suarez cannot wait for.

Suarez said at his first press conference as a Barcelona player: "I have been wanting to play for Barca for years and it is a dream come true to be here.

"Every little boy knows that this is something that they want.

"My family was here as well, so [being able] to come here and watch Barca play and thinking that one day that I would be able to play here - I didn't think it was something that would happen.

"There were offers from other clubs, yes. But when the Barca option came up, I didn't think twice. That's my dream. It's what I have always wanted since I was a child.

"It hasn't sunk in yet - I can't believe this. This is something that I have been dreaming."

Suarez made his first Barca appearance in a 6-0 friendly win over Leon on Monday, something he claimed was "spectacular".

And while he acknowledges his hefty transfer fee means expectations will be high, he is not bothered - and said he will play wherever coach Luis Enrique wants as he salivates over a front three containing Lionel Messi, Neymar and Suarez.

"[Every] player at Barcelona is going to be under the microscope," he added.

"Perhaps they'll be looking a bit more at me but I'm used to that kind of thing.

"I'm ready to play whatever position. People have seen what I did at Liverpool, I played on the left at times, I played on the right. I'm always willing to do what the manager asks of me.

"We [Suarez and Enrique] haven't really had an in-depth dialogue. I only came here three days ago. When it gets nearer to my debut, I am sure that we'll speak in more detail."

The prospect of playing alongside Messi and Neymar clearly appeals to Suarez, who admitted he "wanted to stop at times and applaud" when watching the duo work their magic against Leon.

Suarez - a late substitute in that clash - is hoping a series of friendlies gets him in condition to play against Real on the weekend of October 25 and 26.

"It's a long time into the future, that. At the moment it's a question of training hard, working hard, for whenever I get to make my official debut," he continued.

"As far as fitness, I don't think there's any problem but there's a question of adapting to the team."