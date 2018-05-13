This is my home - Zaha staying at Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha insists he will not pursue reported interest from several Premier League heavyweights as he reaffirmed his desire to stay at Crystal Palace.

The Ivory Coast winger netted his ninth goal of the season in the final-day 2-0 win over West Brom that secured an 11th-place finish for Roy Hodgson's men.

His prominent role in the Eagles' revival from a poor start to the campaign has sparked speculation linking him with a big-money move to the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham.

But the 25-year-old, who had an unsuccessful stint at Manchester United between his two spells with Palace, appears set on remaining at Selhurst Park.

"I have no plans on leaving. I'm enjoying my football, you can see how much I'm enjoying it," Zaha said.

"This is my home and there's no reason for me to leave."

While champions City certainly boast the resources to make a compelling offer, Roy Hodgson says money will have no bearing on Zaha's future.

"He is an important figure for us and he knows how much we value him," the Palace boss told reporters.

"He has a long-term contract and is one of our best-paid players, and the last thing on anyone's minds is letting him go. We don't need to sell him."

Zaha's 70th-minute opener on Sunday and a quick second from Patrick van Aanholt consigned the already-relegated West Brom to a first defeat under caretaker boss Darren Moore.

The result did little to undermine the steadying presence Moore has provided since replacing Alan Pardew, although the former Baggies defender would not be drawn on his chances of a full-time appointment.

"For me to comment on my position is not right at this point. It is not for me to decide that. Everyone has been speculating and I will leave it as that," he said.