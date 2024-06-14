‘My mum asked why Baddiel and Skinner wore my shirt in their Three Lions video – I didn’t have the heart to tell her why our surname is so funny’: German star on being a part of English football culture

By
Contributions from
published

A former Germany star has opened up about being the butt of England jokes during Euro 96

Baddiel and Skinner in their '90s pomp, alongside The Lightning Seeds' Ian Broudie
Baddiel and Skinner in their '90s pomp, alongside The Lightning Seeds' Ian Broudie (Image credit: PA)

He was the butt of Baddiel and Skinner’s jokes, but Germany forward Stefan Kuntz would end up having the last laugh at Euro 96. 

The English comedy duo were front and centre of the cultural zeitgeist in 1996, following up their iconic TV programme Fantasy Football League with the release of Three Lions, a song that remains a terrace anthem to this day. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

With contributions from