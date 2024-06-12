Steve McManaman: ‘Ballon d'Or in reach if Bellingham leads England to Euros glory’

Jude Bellingham recently helped Real Madrid to their 15th Champions League title - now Steve McManaman has told FourFourTwo what the England star needs to do to be crowned the best in Europe

Former Real Madrid and England midfielder Steve McManaman believes Jude Bellingham would have a huge chance of winning this year's Ballon d'Or, if he guides England to European Championship success in Germany.

Bellingham hit the ground running in his debut campaign at Real Madrid, scoring 19 goals in 28 La Liga matches to help Los Blancos to a 36th league title, then helping them to Champions League glory at Wembley.

