Steve McManaman: ‘Ballon d'Or in reach if Bellingham leads England to Euros glory’

Former Real Madrid and England midfielder Steve McManaman believes Jude Bellingham would have a huge chance of winning this year's Ballon d'Or, if he guides England to European Championship success in Germany.

Bellingham hit the ground running in his debut campaign at Real Madrid, scoring 19 goals in 28 La Liga matches to help Los Blancos to a 36th league title, then helping them to Champions League glory at Wembley.

Yet to turn 21, Bellingham is arguably the star attraction in an England side littered with exciting young talent heading to Germany this summer, as critics eagerly watch on to see how the youngster deals with the pressure that comes with carrying the hopes of a nation.

Bellingham is expected to play a key role under Gareth Southgate this summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bellingham's Ballon d'Or dream

He has long been touted as a future Ballon d’Or winner. Since 2008, every recipient of the prize has played for Real Madrid except Lionel Messi. This year’s gong may not be out of reach if Bellingham can steer England to glory in Germany.

“No, I don’t think it is,” McManaman told FourFourTwo. “Leo has gone, Cristiano has gone, so you’re looking for a brand new name on the trophy. If somebody scores a few goals at the Euros and lifts the cup, it could be them.

“He plays in a different position to where he plays at Real Madrid, but Jude, Phil Foden and Harry Kane have all been in wonderful form this season,” adds McManaman. “England certainly have potential.”

If Bellingham were to win the next Ballon d'Or, he'd be second youngest player ever to claim the award, behind Brazilian striker Ronaldo, pipping compatriot Michael Owen.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The midfielder currently sits second in the bookies' favourites to win the award ahead of an undoubtedly influential summer of action. Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior tops the list, with inbound Bernabeu signing Kylian Mbappe also in contention.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.