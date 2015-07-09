My players may need counselling, says Micronesia coach

After conceding a mammoth 114 goals in three matches at the Pacific Games, Stan Foster says his young Federated States of Micronesia side may need counselling.

Micronesia started their maiden Oceania Football Confederation event with a 30-0 defeat to Tahiti and followed that with a 38-0 drubbing against Fiji.

The biggest embarrassment was saved for last, though, as they were beaten by a Pacific Games record 46-0 against Vanuatu on Tuesday.

Head coach Foster has been criticised for selecting a youthful side, but hopes that the tournament can stand the team in good stead in the future despite the nature of their losses.

"I picked a development squad made up of teenagers, for which I was criticised, but if the kids weren't so enthusiastic about the sport I probably would've packed up and gone back to Australia," Australian broadcaster ABC quotes Foster as saying.

"Possibly [they will need counselling], but they're young, they're resilient. Most of them had never been out of their village until we went to Guam as part of our build-up to the Games.

"Most of them had never been on an escalator and I had to show them how to use one.

"But this fantastic experience - the opening ceremony, meeting so many fantastic people - I think it's taken some of the disappointment around what happened on the pitch away, taken the hurt away."

Vanuatu's victory will not be recognised as a record by FIFA as Micronesia are not ranked by the governing body.

The Pacific Games are also used as qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics.