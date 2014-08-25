My playmakers need freedom, says Pochettino

Erik Lamela, Nacer Chadli and Christian Eriksen all shined against QPR on Sunday as Spurs romped to a 4-0 home success.

With three wins from as many matches in charge this term, Pochettino's White Hart Lane life has started brightly.

And he feels that giving his attacking players the freedom to express themselves has been crucial.

Pochettino said after Sunday's win, in which Chadli scored twice and Lamela provided two assists: "Lamela, [Emmanuel] Adebayor, Chadli and Eriksen create the movement and rotate - they are free.

"We work a lot on the training ground but it is important that the players are free in their minds because they are creative players.

"You cannot put the players like that in the shade, you need to provide the organisation but after that they are free."

Tottenham's win put them on top of the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's much-anticipated clash with Liverpool.

But Pochettino insisted that the embryonic nature of the table meant Tottenham's lofty league standing amounted for little.

"It is nothing," he added.

"It is two games. The most important thing is to try and develop our style and philosophy, today we showed our basis.

"For me, it is important that the team show they are a team. We played like a team all together and we can achieve something."

Tottenham will host the second leg of their UEFA Europa League play-off – which they lead 2-1 against AEL – on Thursday, before they face Liverpool.