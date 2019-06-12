Summer friendly could hold key to Liverpool's reignited interest in €50m target - report

Last summer, Liverpool so nearly signed Fekir, but the deal fell through just before the World Cup began.

It has been unclear whether the Reds would return for the French attacking midfielder or not.

But according to Foot OL, Klopp has indeed returned to the possibility of signing Fekir.

The report cites a local newspaper in Lyon, Le Progrès, that the announcement of a friendly between Liverpool and Lyon in Geneva this summer is a result of negotiations.

It's understood that Liverpool are unwilling to pay anywhere near the €50 million they would have last summer.

However, by arranging a friendly they could offset some of the fee with revenue from the game.

Fekir scored 12 goals and assisted nine in all comptetions last season.

