Nacho: Best to ignore Pique tweet

Nacho refused to wade into the row over Barcelona defender Gerard Pique seemingly mocking Real Madrid on Twitter following their disqualification from the Copa del Rey.

Real were eliminated from the competition after selecting Denis Cheryshev in the first leg of their round-of-32 tie against Cadiz on Wednesday despite him having not yet served a ban for picking up three yellow card's in last year's Copa when playing for Villarreal on loan.

Barca defender Pique appeared to take a dig at rivals Real when posting several laughing emojis as news of Real's error began to filter through.

Reports suggest that Real captain Sergio Ramos called his Spain team-mate to seek an explanation from Pique, but Nacho kept his counsel when questioned on the matter.

"People can write on Twitter whatever they want," Nacho said at a news conference ahead of Tuesday's Champions League encounter against Malmo.

"Personally I wouldn't do it myself. When you ignore it, it is much better."

It is not the first time Pique has earned the ire of the Real Madrid faithful after he mocked Cristiano Ronaldo when celebrating Barca's treble success last season.

Pique thanked Colombian singer Kevin Roldan, who was pictured partying with Ronaldo at a birthday celebration shortly after Real had lost 4-0 to rivals Atletico Madrid.