Nacho Monreal 'talking' over new Arsenal contract

Nacho Monreal has revealed he is in talks with Arsenal over signing a new contract to stay at the club.

The Spain left-back's deal is due to run out at the end of the season, but Arsenal have the option to extend it by a further year.

Monreal, who joined the club from Malaga in January 2013, appears to have won the battle with Kieran Gibbs for a regular place in the side and now appears likely to be rewarded with a new contract.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Monreal said: "I have always said that my idea is to stay here.

"We are talking [with the club], we need to talk and reach an agreement. I wish that to happen. Of course I'd like to stay here."

Monreal, who has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season, feels he has Arsene Wenger's confidence.

However, the 29-year-old has lost his place in the Spain squad, with Jordi Alba, Juan Bernat and Cesar Azpilicueta all providing competition.

"It is complicated because there are many players like Cesar, Bernat or Jordi Alba. It is difficult but I have not lost the hope," said Monreal, who has 16 caps for Spain.

"I would like to go back. I'm doing things the best I can and if the manager [Vicente Del Bosque] decides to call me back it would be welcome."