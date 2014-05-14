Nagatomo praises Mazzarri influence

Some Inter fans are unhappy with the 52-year-old and have called for owner Erick Thohir to sack him after a disappointing first year in charge that sees them in fifth place in Serie A with one game remaining.

However, Nagatomo, who has been a regular under the former Napoli boss, begs to differ.

The Japan international has been deployed in a more advanced role this season, and has thanked Mazzarri for helping him to improve the attacking side of his game.

"I can get better," Nagatomo told Inter's official website. "But I do think I've done some good things this year and I must thank Mazzarri for that.

"It's thanks to what he's taught me that I've improved the attacking side of my game and the mental side too.

“Thanks to him I've learnt to improve my movement in attack and that's why I've managed to score more goals."