Nagatomo will reject Premier League offers for new Inter deal - agent

Yuto Nagatomo has no plans to leave Inter, with the full-back eager to sign a new contract despite interest from the Premier League according to his agent.

Nagatomo was the subject of interest from Manchester United during the January transfer window after the Japan international revealed he turned down a move to Old Trafford.

Liverpool have also been credited with an interest but agent Federico Pastorello insisted the 29-year-old intends to prolong his stay in Milan.

"We have not yet set meetings, at the moment nothing new, but I believe that soon there will be," Pastorello is quoted as telling FCInter1908.it.

"Offers from English clubs? Yes, but Yuto wants to stay in Italy, more precisely at Inter."

Nagatomo, who arrived from FC Tokyo in 2011, has made 13 Serie A appearances this season, with Inter fifth in the standings after 26 rounds.