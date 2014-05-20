Nagatomo's only goal is to win the World Cup

Japan head into their fifth successive World Cup finals as outsiders having never progressed beyond the last 16 in the history of the competition.

But Inter defender Nagatomo is undeterred by Japan's record at the tournament and only has designs on lifting the trophy in Rio de Janeiro on July 13.

"As a player who will compete with the burden of wearing the (national flag), I cannot conceive of going into the tournament thinking about losing," Nagatomo told Japan's Kyodo news agency.

"I aspire to win the championship.

"I want to deliver a performance that will live on in people's memories and be talked about again and again."

Japan have been drawn in group C for the World Cup and have a decent chance of at least progressing to the knock-out rounds.

Alberto Zaccheroni's men start their campaign against Ivory Coast in Recife on June 14, before taking on Greece and Colombia.

However, Japan are likely to face a tough task to go any further than the last-16, with Italy, Uruguay or England among their potential opponents at that stage.