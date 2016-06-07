Nainggolan would consider Chelsea switch
Speculation continues to link Roma's Radja Nainggolan with a move to Chelsea, and the midfielder says he would seriously contemplate a deal.
Radja Nainggolan has reiterated that he is content at Roma, but stressed that if a concrete offer from Chelsea came in he would be forced to think carefully.
The Belgium international - preparing to feature for his country at Euro 2016 - has impressed with his all-action displays in the heart of midfield during the past two and a half seasons at Roma.
Incoming Chelsea manager Antonio Conte may be tempted to shake up a squad that failed miserably to defend its Premier League title in 2015-16, and Nainggolan is being touted as a possible target.
For now, the 28-year-old insists he is happy in the Italian capital, but did not reject the possibility of a transfer.
"I've always stated what I want. I'm happy at Roma and that is where I see myself," he told Gazzaetta dello Sport.
"On the other hand, an offer from Chelsea is a big deal and you have to take into consideration.
"I've said what I want, now let's see what the club have to say."
