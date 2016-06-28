Nani to join Valencia, confirms Fener president
Former Manchester United winger Nani, 29, is set for a move to Spain after just one season in Turkey.
Portugal international Nani will play for La Liga side Valencia next season, Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirim confirmed.
Valencia are yet to confirm the deal but will reportedly pay €8.5million to lure Nani to the Mestalla Stadium.
The 29-year-old former Manchester United winger - on international duty at Euro 2016 - spent just one season with Fener in the Turkish Super Lig.
"Nani will play for Valencia next season," Yildirim told AMK Sport.
Nani - preparing for Portugal's Euro 2016 quarter-final against Poland on Thursday - returned to his best form with Fener after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.
In 28 league appearances in 2015-16, Nani scored eight goals - 12 in all competitions - as Fener finished runners-up to rivals Besiktas in the Super Lig.
