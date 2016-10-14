Napoli are Serie A's finest – Spalletti

Napoli have been lauded as the "best team in the league" by Roma coach Luciano Spalletti ahead of Saturday's Serie A showdown between the two sides.

The Giallorossi are yet to taste victory on their travels this season and Spalletti feels this weekend's match represents their toughest task yet.

"Napoli are the best team in the league," said Spalletti, whose side sit in third, one place and one point behind Maurizio Sarri's men. "Together with a couple of other sides, they have been the best.

"In terms of balance, reacting to situations, consistency, quality and depth in defence and attack, there is no one better. Their coach has proven his ability: he is a clever man.

"They have a strong team. We haven't been at top form in a few matches. Tomorrow we have to produce our best performance.

"I want to get better and these matches are the occasion to do so. However, it will be tough because they are strong.

"Tomorrow is an important game. It's an opportunity to write our own future and the only way to do that is by doing things well, showing our qualities and getting the result.

"There will be other big matches to come, but your ability to match Juventus step-by-step changes fundamentally by how you come out of these fixtures.

"It will be a great occasion and we have to make sure we're ready for it."

Reigning champions Juve lead the way again, boasting a four-point gap over nearest rivals Napoli.