Napoli can hardly do without Callejon - Sarri

Jose Callejon is a player Napoli can hardly do without despite his failure to find the net in Serie A this season, Maurizio Sarri has said.

Callejon, who joined Napoli from Real Madrid in July 2013, has scored five times in the Europa League and once in the Coppa Italia this campaign.

However, he has yet to register in the league for Napoli in 2015-16 as Sarri's men battle for a first Scudetto since 1990.

Napoli go into Sunday's clash with Frosinone a point behind leaders Inter in second.

On Callejon Sarri said: "I think it's just the result of pure chance that he hasn't got into the goals in the league because Callejon scored in the Europa League and the Coppa Italia.

"For me he is having a remarkable season and I honestly think it's a man we could now hardly do without.

"He has always scored in his career and will continue to do so, even in the league.

"Callejon is a great player, a great guy who has remarkable tactical sense. Personally I hope he will take a lot of personal satisfaction because he deserves it."