Napoli frustrated by Higuain agent comments

Following comments made by Gonzalo Higuain's agent about the striker's release clause, Napoli have expressed their frustration at ongoing rumours.

The 27-year-old has been regularly linked with a move away from the Stadio San Paolo in recent months with his agent critical of president Aurelio De Laurentiis this week.

Brother and agent Nicolas Higuain suggested the Napoli chief was continually talking about Higuain's release clause and that this hinted the club's desire to sell him.

"I wonder why De Laurentiis keeps talking about the clause," explained Nicolas.

However, Napoli responded with a string of tweets on Tuesday, stating: "On June 25 we announced that the release clause on Higuain’s contract was €94.736 million.

"Why did we do this? Because some important newspapers were writing that we were negotiating to sell Gonzalo for €50m.

"It is strange that some experienced journalists don’t understand such a simple concept and do not guide those who are perhaps distracted."