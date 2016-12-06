Napoli have no fear - Reina

Pepe Reina wants Napoli to face a Spanish side in the Champions League last 16 after they secured top spot in Group B with a 2-1 victory over Benfica on Tuesday.

Second-half goals from Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens ensured all three points for Maurizio Sarri's side and ensured a place in the knockout stages as group winners.

A draw would have been enough for Napoli but they were deserved victors in Lisbon, Mertens playing a starring role having come off the bench just before the hour.

Reina now wants a side from LaLiga in the next round, or a return to his former club Bayern Munich.

6 - Dries Mertens has had a hand in 6 of Napoli's last 8 goals (4 scored, 2 assisted). Key. December 6, 2016

"We're among the top 16 teams in Europe," Reina told Mediaset Premium.

"We had success because we stayed true to ourselves and played our style of football, so it was fully deserved.

"Being in the last 16 of the Champions League, any side you face is going to be very difficult. It’s scary to look at the names up there, but we have no fear really. We have respect for everyone.

"I'd like to take on a Spanish side, maybe Sevilla or Real Madrid. Bayern Munich are in my past too."

Head coach Sarri felt Napoli more than deserved top spot in the group.

"We were the team in the group that played the best football," he said. "First place was deserved.

"We wanted to win. We really wanted first place, it is an important milestone."