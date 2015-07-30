Napoli not interested in selling Higuain - De Laurentiis

Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted he never considered selling Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain despite reports linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Higuain has flourished at San Paolo since arriving from Real Madrid in 2013, scoring 53 goals in all competitions, leading to speculation that the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal want to sign him.

But Napoli president De Laurentiis told Corriere della Sera: "I never, ever considered selling Higuain.

"It wasn't by chance that I put a very high clause in his contract, which makes it difficult to sustain for any buyer.

"I expect that he's respectful of the commitment and work of the team."