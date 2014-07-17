Napoli sign Michu on season-long loan

The versatile forward had been strongly linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium in recent weeks and did not travel to the United States for the Welsh club's pre-season tour.

And his switch to Serie A has now been confirmed in a deal that Napoli have the option to make permanent should he impress at the Stadio San Paolo.

Michu arrived at Swansea for a fee of £2.2 million from Rayo Vallecano in 2012 and scored 18 Premier League goals in his first season.

However, the 28-year-old endured an injury-plagued 2013-14 campaign, making just 15 top-flight starts.