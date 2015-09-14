Napoli won't win with Sarri - Maradona

Napoli are destined to fail with coach Maurizio Sarri in charge, according to club icon Diego Maradona.

Sarri was appointed during the off-season after Rafael Benitez departed for Real Madrid and the 56-year-old has overseen a winless start to the 2015-16 Serie A campaign.

Napoli have played out back-to-back 2-2 draws against Empoli and Sampdoria, having lost at Sassuolo on the opening weekend.

The club's poor form has alarmed Maradona, who helped Napoli to two Serie A titles in 1986-87 and 1989-90 as well as the 1989-89 UEFA Cup.

Maradona does not believe Sarri is of the calibre to lead Napoli and fears his former team will struggle to finish in the top half of the league standings.

"I have great respect for Sarri," the 54-year-old told +N Pienne. "But we won't have a winning Napoli with him.

"I'd have kept Benitez, who went to Real Madrid, which confirms his work and the fact he's not lacking in admirers around the world.

"The two points from three games seems to be deserved. This Napoli team doesn't have a good style of play, or a defence that offers the peace of mind to be able to dream big.

"This Napoli will struggle to finish in mid-table, I'm angry because they didn't deserve this downsizing.

"It reminds me of my first Napoli team, where we were struggling to avoid relegation, and that's my biggest fear.

"Sarri is a good person, but he's not worthy of Napoli. For him to be on the bench is a great gift. They needed a coach who understands the size and prestige of the club.

"But the fault lies with those who put him on the bench."