Napoli working hard on recruitment drive

Head coach Benitez enjoyed a solid debut campaign in charge at Stadio San Paolo, guiding the team to a third-placed Serie A finish as well as securing the Coppa Italia.

However, the Spaniard and De Laurentiis both have loftier domestic and European ambitions for Napoli, and work behind the scenes is stepping up to recruit players.

Marseille's Andre Ayew is thought to be one player on the club's radar, with an offer for the forward reportedly having been rejected.

Regardless of who comes in, De Laurentiis is sure the club is in the right hands under Benitez.

"As ever, we are a work in progress," he said a book launch in Rome. "We will be working hard and we are working to strengthen the squad.

"But above all, we give credit and our trust to Benitez, who is a great coach who we put our faith in last year."

De Laurentiis also expressed his pride at seeing Napoli youth product Lorenzo Insigne included in Italy's 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, after an impressive campaign in the first team at San Paolo.

"Seeing a Neapolitan boy's dream come true can only give me joy," he added. "It's a double joy because Lorenzo grew up with in the (club's) academy.

"There is great happiness for him and for the club. I'm sure he will show his worth and that he will do very well with Italy."