Napoli would welcome a gay footballer - Sarri

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said there would be "no problems" if a gay footballer was to play for the Serie A outfit.

Sarri was accused of making homophobic comments towards Inter coach Roberto Mancini a fortnight ago, of which he was found guilty and given a two-game suspension.

Mancini alleged Sarri had used Italian homophobic slurs "frocio" and "finocchio" towards him during the Coppa Italia semi-final between the two sides.

However, Sarri has explained that he was referring to the way Mancini was being a "show off" with the way he was dressed.

"I wanted to use the term 'Fighetto' – show-off – not something to do with sexual preference. The truth is, I am a proper Tuscan and I tend to swear a lot. I was wrong, I admit it," he told magazine Chi.

Sarri also hoped gay footballers would not be deterred to come out because of the incident.

"There are no gays in football? No. There were, there are, and there always will be," he said.

"I hope this whole incident, born badly and ended well, can help people move forward and come out into the open.

"At least at Napoli, there would be no problems with it."