Napoli's record goalscorers - how Marek Hamsik compares to Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona's longstanding Napoli club goals record has been levelled by Marek Hamsik - but how do the pair compare?
Marek Hamsik etched his name into Napoli's record books by moving level with the legendary Diego Maradona in the club's all-time record goalscorer list.
The attacking midfielder levelled the Argentina great's tally of 115 goals for the Partenopei, who moved top of Serie A after the Slovakian struck his landmark goal in a 3-1 win at Torino on Saturday.
The 30-year-old slotted a first-time strike into the top-right corner to end an agonising two-month wait to level Maradona's longstanding record.
But how do the pair compare? Let's take a look at the Opta numbers...
95 - Of Hamsik's haul, 95 of them have come in Serie A - compared to 81 for Maradona. No midfielders have scored as many league goals in Serie A since Hamsik's debut in the division.
29 - Maradona scored 29 of his Napoli goals in the Coppa Italia, helping the club to win the competition in the 1986-87 campaign.
5 - Hamsik has scored five times in the Champions League, three more than Maradona, while his nine Europa goals also eclipses Maradona's three in the tournament's predecessor, the UEFA Cup.
15 - The Slovakian has hit the net for Napoli 15 times from outside the penalty area. His 115 goals also include eight penalties and 15 headers.
80 - In addition to his 115 Napoli goals, Hamsik has also provided 80 assists for his team.
3,776 - Hamsik's first goal for Napoli was against Cesena in the Coppa Italia - 3,776 days prior to his record-equalling strike against Torino. Maradona's 115 goals came between 1984 and 1991.
