Nasri calls for further City signings

Samir Nasri believes Manchester City need to enter the transfer market again to keep up with Manchester United and Chelsea, despite spending big money to sign Raheem Sterling.

Manuel Pellegrini's team have recruited Patrick Roberts from Fulham, brought in Aston Villa's Fabian Delph and captured Sterling from Liverpool for a reported fee of up to £49million as they seek to regain the Premier League title in 2015-16.

Speaking after his team's 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Roma following a 2-2 draw in the International Champions Cup in Melbourne on Tuesday, the former Arsenal and Marseille man was not able to shed any light on who the club intend to move for next.

"Seriously, I don't know," he said.

"Ask the manager, ask the director. They are the ones in charge of bringing new players."

But, having seen neighbours and rivals United already unveil the likes of Morgan Schneiderlin, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Memphis Depay and Matteo Darmian, the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has called for his own club to keep pace in the transfer arms race.

"I think that we need some other players. When we see Manchester United, Chelsea, they've bought players as well. So we need a couple of more," he said.

Questioned on why he and his team-mates failed to match Jose Mourinho's side last term, Nasri said: "The only thing [missing] I think was mentally, we give the title [away] really easily.

"We didn't fight to the end. With new players, with everyone who has to fight for his place, I just think it will be a better season.

"Everyone wants to do better. Because we are not happy when we don't win anything."

As for Nasri himself, he has already claimed he does not fear for his place following the arrival of a fellow attacker in Sterling and is looking forward to making a bigger impact in 2015-16.

"It's a different season. I hope, most importantly, it will be injury free," he said.

"Last year I had too many [injuries]. It's good to be fit during pre-season. I will try to play a major role for the team. And give them what I couldn't last year and be there for the squad."