Nasri close to extending his Man City deal

Nasri arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2011 and has just over a year left to run on his contract, but discussions have already taken place to see him remain at the club beyond the end of next season.

The 26-year-old has made 38 appearances in all competitions under Manuel Pellegrini during the current campaign, and has become an important member of the team with eight goals.

The France international admitted no deal had been struck yet but he is keen to stay and does not expect any problems in agreeing terms.

"We have just started talks so far," he told Canal+. "We didn't find any agreement yet, but it should be sorted out.

"I want to stay. I can feel people appreciate me and the coach trusts in me."

Nasri has already lifted the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup with City and he hopes to add to that with another league title this season as City tussle at the top alongside Chelsea and Liverpool.

He added: "I took stock before I went to Manchester City, I was joining a club with Yaya Toure, David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Carlos Tevez.

"I spent three seasons at Arsenal without any title and at the end of the season we sold our best player that was Cesc Fabregas.

"I don't want to be disrespectful, but I had a meeting with Arsene Wenger who told me to not be worried, he signed Gervinho and he will get reinforcements.

"I preferred to join City and I won titles and indeed I earn a better living. And why not a second national title in three years?

"I am very happy with my choice."