Nasri 'deserved' a World Cup spot, says Ginola

Ginola, who earned 17 caps for Les Bleus from 1990-1995, said the controversial Nasri should have been picked by manager Didier Deschamps, despite his turbulent history in the national team.

Nasri was banned for three matches following a verbal tirade after the nation's Euro 2012 exit.

Ginola said Deschamps decided against bringing Nasri into the camp due to his disruptive past.

"I don't think it is an exclusion, word is too strong," said the 47-year-old.

"There's been talk about that Samir had some problems with the national team, I guess it's not anything to do with the fact he is a good player, a great player.

"He has showed it this season winning the title with Man City. It is nothing to do with football.

"Didier Deschamps has made up his mind about who am I going to pick, we have to live together in a hotel for a month, spending time together.

"The dressing room spirit has to be just perfect. He was just wondering maybe Samir has some issues with some players.

"He doesn't want that in the dressing room anymore. That is why he didn't pick Samir.

"Obviously he deserved to be in the 23 players picked for the World Cup. But this is the choice from the manager.

"I know you can argue many things but at the end of the day, he decides."

Ginola said Deschamps was well within his rights to select players he thought would be team orientated, and not disruptive to the culture.

"You need players like that (team orientated), you don't need players who stay in their room go down for lunch and dinner then going training then going back and doesn't share anything," Ginola said.

"It is about sharing.

"The teams that can win such things like the World Cup, European Championship and league titles is the teams all through the month or year being able to work together, live together and in the best way."