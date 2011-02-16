Nasri hails White Hart Lane

Nasri, who joined Arsene Wenger's side in 2008 from French giants Marseille, heaped praise on the vocal support created by opposing fans with Arsenal’s own Emirates Stadium often derided for a lack of atmosphere.

“I probably shouldn’t say this, but the atmosphere at White Hart Lane is very, very good," he says in the March issue of FourFourTwo.

"And the crowd was tremendous for our FA Cup replay at Elland Road. Anfield is quite something as well. They’re all compact stadiums where the fans are close to the pitch. They generate a fantastic noise."

The French international also reveals the differences between life at Marseille and in North London are too vast to compare, but claims that after dealing with the pressures of playing for a big club in his homeland, he is well equipped to deal with whatever challenges lie ahead at Arsenal.

“You can’t compare Marseille to an English club, because things work differently over there. Once you’ve played for Marseille, you can play anywhere, because it prepares you for anything," he says.

"And the club works differently. After Marseille games, the president and director of football would come into the dressing room. That doesn’t happen in England. At Arsenal you’ve got the manager, Arsene Wenger, who’s in charge of the team.

"There isn’t the same pressure on you at Arsenal. Over there, you have all these meetings, the fans waiting around after training to tell you what they think. Ask Robert Pires what it’s like – at Marseille, fans smashed up his car at the training ground!”

By Paul Wentworth