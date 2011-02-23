Nasri: I won’t leave Arsenal without a trophy

Nasri, who has arguably been Arsenal’s most consistent performer this season, has been linked with a move to La Liga front-runners Barcelona.

But it appears the French international is more focused on bringing silverware to Emirates Stadium rather than moving on to pastures new.

"All I can say is that I am enjoying my time at Arsenal and in London, and I feel there’s still a lot for me to contribute," Nasri told Sport magazine.

"One of the reasons I came to Arsenal was to win titles, and I’m not expecting to leave this club without one."

The 23-year-old winger also confirmed that, with only 16 months left on his contract, any extensions to his stay at Arsenal will be discussed with Arsene Wenger during the summer.

"We promised each other to speak about this subject after the season ends," he said. "For now all my focus is on winning the league title and also getting as far as possible in the Champions League."

Nasri has scored 14 goals in 32 appearances for Arsene Wenger’s side so far this season; his best total since he arrived at Emirates Stadium from Marseille in the summer of 2008.

By Elliott Binks