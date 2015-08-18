Nasri not joining Inter - agent

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri will not be moving to Inter, according to his agent Jean-Pierre Bernes.

Nasri struggled for regular game time at City last season and he has emerged as a transfer target for former manager Roberto Mancini and Inter, who are set to sell Mateo Kovacic.

Mancini brought out the best in Nasri during City's Premier League-winning campaign in 2011-12, but the 28-year-old France international has no plans for a reunion.

"I've heard rumours in Italy about Inter and Samir," Bernes told FCInterNews. "However, there's absolutely nothing concrete with the Nerazzurri.

"Will he stay in Manchester? I can say that there's nothing with Inter."

Nasri has been named among the substitutes for City's opening two league victories this season, coming off the bench in matches against West Brom and Chelsea.