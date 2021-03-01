Nathan Ake is Manchester City’s only notable absentee ahead of Wolves clash

Premier League leaders Manchester City have a near fully-fit squad available as they host Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.

Centre-back Nathan Ake is their only notable absentee as he continues his recovery from a muscular problem.

Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero could get more game time after playing 61 minutes on his first start since October against West Ham on Saturday.

Wolves look set to be as they were last time out in terms of availability.

Forward Daniel Podence and defenders Willy Boly and Marcal were sidelined by injury for the 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Saturday.

Raul Jimenez continues his recovery from the fractured skull he suffered in November.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Cancelo, Walker, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Torres, Sterling, Mahrez, Aguero, Jesus.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Jonny, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Richards, Lonwijk, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Cundle, Neto, Jose, Silva, Traore.