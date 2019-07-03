Manchester City want to sign centre-back from Premier League rivals

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake is likely to join Manchester City this summer, write L'Equipe.

With Vincent Kompany having joined Anderlecht and Nicolas Otamendi also linked with a move away, Pep Guardiola is keen to acquire at least one centre-back ahead of next season.

The Premier League champions have been tracking Harry Maguire but have been put off by Leicester's £90m asking price.

And City have now turned their attention towards Ake, who joined Bournemouth from Chelsea for £20m in 2017.

The Cherries value the Dutchman at around double that amount.

And with Ake keen to move to the Eithad Stadium, this is a deal which looks set to go through in the coming weeks.

