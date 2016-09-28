Navas accepts blame for Dortmund equaliser

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas took responsibility for the first goal conceded by his team in their draw with Borussia Dortmund.

Andre Schurrle scored a late equaliser as the Bundesliga giants held Madrid to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo had put Madrid ahead before Dortmund levelled just before half-time through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Navas punched a Raphael Guerreiro free-kick into team-mate Raphael Varane, who would later put his team ahead again, allowing Aubameyang to score.

"The team put in a great effort. It is evident in the first goal I made a mistake," Navas said, via UEFA.

"It took me a bit by surprise, I took the wrong decision and it cost us a goal. We will work on those details so it doesn't happen again.

"I felt calm during the whole game despite the long months I've been out. Thanks to God I am back and able to help my team-mates.

"My mentality doesn't change. I have to train hard, improve and it is the coach's decision [who plays].

"I am happy to play because that is what every footballer wants. We would have loved to win but a draw is not a bad result."

Navas was making his first appearance of the season after an Achilles injury.