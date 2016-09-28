Navas accepts blame for Dortmund equaliser
Keylor Navas took the blame for the first goal Real Madrid conceded at Borussia Dortmund.
Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas took responsibility for the first goal conceded by his team in their draw with Borussia Dortmund.
Andre Schurrle scored a late equaliser as the Bundesliga giants held Madrid to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo had put Madrid ahead before Dortmund levelled just before half-time through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Navas punched a Raphael Guerreiro free-kick into team-mate Raphael Varane, who would later put his team ahead again, allowing Aubameyang to score.
"The team put in a great effort. It is evident in the first goal I made a mistake," Navas said, via UEFA.
"It took me a bit by surprise, I took the wrong decision and it cost us a goal. We will work on those details so it doesn't happen again.
"I felt calm during the whole game despite the long months I've been out. Thanks to God I am back and able to help my team-mates.
"My mentality doesn't change. I have to train hard, improve and it is the coach's decision [who plays].
"I am happy to play because that is what every footballer wants. We would have loved to win but a draw is not a bad result."
Navas was making his first appearance of the season after an Achilles injury.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.